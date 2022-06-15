Trump Cheers Primary Wins in South Carolina, Nevada | 15 June 2022 | Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday cheered wins by political candidates he endorsed in primary races. "Every single endorsed by Trump candidate won last night, by big margins, with the exception of one very long shot who did FAR better than anticipated against an incumbent," Trump posted to social media platform Truth Social. "The 'Impeacher' was ousted without even a runoff. A GREAT night!" Trump bet on 13 candidates in Tuesday's primary races in Nevada and South Carolina, including many who said the 2020 presidential election was stolen. In South Carolina, state Rep. Russell Fry defeated Rep. Tom Rice, who was targeted by Trump for voting to impeach him after the Capitol riot, in the state's 7th Congressional District...