Trump at CPAC: 'We Are Never Going Back to the Party of Paul Ryan, Karl Rove, and Jeb Bush' | 4 March 2023 | President Donald Trump unloaded on the RINOs Saturday at CPAC. Trump was the keynote speaker this year at the annual conservative event. President Trump won the straw poll overwhelmingly earlier in the day with 62% support. The second-place finisher Governor Ron DeSantis had 20% support. President Trump promised to move the party forward from the old, weak RINO leadership. President Trump said: "...There's never been anything like this. We had a Republican Party that was ruled by freaks, neocons, globalists, open-border zealots, and fools. But we are never going back to the party of Paul Ryan, Karl Rove, and Jeb Bush."