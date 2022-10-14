Trump Criticizes Jan. 6 Committee Over Vote to Subpoena Him, Set to Respond Friday | 14 Oct 2022 | Former President Donald Trump on Oct. 13 denounced the Jan. 6 committee, after the Democrat-dominated panel voted ​unanimously to subpoena him. "Why didn't the Unselect Committee ask me to testify months ago? Why did they wait until the very end, the final moments of their last meeting?" Trump wrote on his Truth Social account. "Because the Committee is a total 'BUST' that has only served to further divide our Country which, by the way, is doing very badly--A laughing stock all over the World?" Rep. Liz Cheney ("R"-Wyo.), the ranking member of the committee, submitted a resolution to subpoena Trump, which was then passed in a 9–0 vote. The panel has been holding hearings to investigate the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Trump also said on Truth Social that the committee "knowingly failed to examine the massive voter fraud which took place during the 2020 Presidential Election--The reason for what took place on January 6th." "The Unselect Committee is a giant Scam, presided over by a group of Radical Left losers, and two failed Republicans, the likes of which our Country has rarely seen before," Trump added. "MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" In a final post just before midnight, Trump said he will be "putting out my response to the Unselect Committee of political Hacks & Thugs" at 8 a.m. on Oct. 14. [Read the Trump letter.]