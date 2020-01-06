Trump demands 'law and order' as looters ransack Philadelphia | 31 May 2020 | Protesters looted stores and set fires across Philadelphia on Sunday -- prompting President Trump to urge Pennsylvania's governor to call in the National Guard. "Law & Order in Philadelphia, NOW!" Trump tweeted. "They are looting stores. Call in our great National Guard like they FINALLY did (thank you President Trump) last night in Minneapolis." News choppers captured images of numerous stores in West Philadelphia being ransacked and fires raging out of control in Center City amid ongoing anger over the police-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, WPVI-TV reported.