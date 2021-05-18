Trump Desk Website Down After He Releases Statement Saying 'Entire Database of Maricopa County in Arizona Has Been DELETED!' | 15 May 2021 | The From the Desk of Donald J. Trump webpage where the former president has been posting statements was down on Saturday after he asserted that the entire Maricopa County ballot database has been deleted. His statement also alleged massive fraud in the form of "broken seals on boxes, ballots missing, and worse." It is currently unclear if the website being down was due to an attack or just an overloaded server from the traffic. The statement seemed to be accessible from a direct link.