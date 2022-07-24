Trump dominates 2024 GOP presidential nomination straw poll at Turning Point USA summit | 24 July 2022 | Former President Donald Trump dominated the 2024 GOP presidential nomination straw poll at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit Sunday, Fox News has learned. TPUSA polled conference attendees--youth activists from around the country--who they would vote for in 2024 if Trump decided to launch another White House run. The straw poll was sponsored by Turning Point Action, the affiliated 501(c)(4) of TPUSA. 78.7% attendees said they would vote for Trump.