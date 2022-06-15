Trump-Endorsed Adam Laxalt Wins Nomination in Nevada U.S. Senate Republican Primary | 14 June 2022 | Trump-endorsed Nevada U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt secured the Republican nomination in a landslide victory on Tuesday, according to projections from the New York Times. Former Nevada Attorney General Laxalt beat his competitor Sam Brown 56 percent to 33 percent when the Times called the race with just 40 percent of votes counted by 10:00 p.m. PDT. Laxalt pulled off a victory after leading in the polls by double digits in the months leading up to the primary election... Laxalt heavily benefited from the endorsements of conservative heavyweights, including former President Donald Trump, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX).