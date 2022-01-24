Trump-endorsed candidate beats Cheney in Wyoming GOP straw poll | 23 Jan 2022 | ​A House candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump handily defeated Rep. Liz Cheney in a Republican Party straw poll in Wyoming, ​according to a report.​ Harriet Hageman, whom Trump endorsed in September to challenge Cheney in the Republican primary, won the straw poll conducted by the Wyoming Republican State Central Committee with 59 votes, the Casper Star-Tribune reported on Saturday. ​Cheney came in a distant second with six votes... Hageman's vote totals were announced first at Saturday's meeting and were greeted by applause, the Star-Tribune reported.