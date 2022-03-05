Trump-Endorsed Max Miller Wins Ohio Republican US House Primary | 3 May 2022 | Max Miller, a former aide to former President Donald Trump, won the Ohio Republican primary on May 3, according to multiple projections. Miller drew 71.5 percent of the vote as of 10:27 p.m. with 62 percent of the districts reporting. Trump had endorsed Miller when he was running against Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-Ohio), who was one of a small group of Republicans who had voted to impeach Trump. Gonzales later quit the race and announced his retirement from Congress.