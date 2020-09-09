Trump ends 'critical race theory' training for federal employees, calls it a 'sickness' --Trump said the training 'cannot be allowed to continue.' | 06 Sept 2020 | The Trump administration is halting "critical race theory" training in federal agencies, with White House officials calling it "anti-American propaganda." "This is a sickness that cannot be allowed to continue," President Trump tweeted. "Please report any sightings so we can quickly extinguish!" Russ Vought, director of the Office of Management and Budget, wrote a memo informing agencies of Trump's instruction to stop using controversial forms of training on "critical race theory," "white privilege" and "any other training or propaganda effort that teaches or suggests either...that the United States is an inherently racist or evil country or...that any race or ethnicity is inherently racist or evil."