Trump files motion challenging FBI search warrant, demands 'special master' review documents --Trump has previously asserted that all of the documents were declassified by a standing order he imposed | 22 Aug 2022 | Former President Donald Trump filed a motion on Monday to have a third party review the documents the FBI took when it raided his home. Trump sought the appointment of a "special master" to review the documents taken from his home, multiple news reports have stated. He also seeks a detailed inventory of what law enforcement took, the return of items taken that were outside the scope of the search, and to bar the government from reviewing the material pending the special master's appointment. Trump, in the filing, asked the government three questions: "Why raid my home with a platoon of federal agents when I have voluntarily cooperated with your every request?" "What are you trying to hide from the public -- given that you requested I turn off all home security cameras, and even refused to allow my attorneys to observe what your agents were doing?" "Why have you refused to tell me what you took from my home?"