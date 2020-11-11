Good riddance: Trump fires Defense chief Mark Esper | 09 Nov 2020 | President Trump on Monday announced he had fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper. "I am pleased to announce that Christopher C. Miller, the highly respected Director of the National Counterterrorism Center (unanimously confirmed by the Senate), will be Acting Secretary of Defense, effective immediately," Trump said in a series of tweets. "Chris will do a GREAT job! Mark Esper has been terminated. I would like to thank him for his service."