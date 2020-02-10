Trump, first lady begin the 'quarantine process' after Hope Hicks tests positive for coronavirus --'Whether we quarantine or whether we have it, I don't know,' he said. | 01 Oct 2020 | President Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Thursday that he and First Lady Melania Trump are currently awaiting coronavirus test results.after news surfaced that senior White House advisor Hope Hicks tested positive for the virus. "I just went out for a test ... it will come back later I guess, and the first lady also because we spend a lot of time with Hope," Trump said. Trump later announced on Twitter that he and the first lady were going to begin the quarantine process. Hicks is the most senior White House official to test positive so far, according to the Associated Press.