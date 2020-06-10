Trump gets third 2020 Nobel Peace Prize nomination --Trump is reducing US involvement in wars, one of his nominators said | 30 Sept 2020 | President Trump received his third 2020 Nobel Peace Prize nomination in September, this time from a group of Australian law professors. "What he has done with the Trump Doctrine is that he has decided he would no longer have America involved in endless wars, wars which achieve nothing but the killing of thousands of young Americans and enormous debts imposed on America," Australian legal scholar David Flint told Sky News Australia on Sunday. "He's reducing America's tendency to get involved in any and every war." Flint praised the president's role in brokering a peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).