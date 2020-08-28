Trump grants full pardon to Alice Johnson after her RNC speech | 28 Aug 2020 | President Trump on Friday pardoned Alice Johnson, the woman sentenced to life in prison before being freed by Trump in 2018, hours after she praised his compassion in an emotional speech on the final night of the 2020 Republican National Convention. "I'm so proud of you and we're giving Alice a full pardon," Trump said in the Oval Office. "That's the ultimate thing that can happen. That means you can do whatever you want in life, and just keep doing the great job you're doing." Johnson, 65, wiped tears from her eyes but did not speak to reporters at the unscheduled event. "Alice has done an incredible job since she's been out and recommending other people," Trump said.