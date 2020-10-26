Trump has list of top intelligence officials he'll fire if he wins reelection - report | 25 Oct 2020 | President Trump plans to fire several top [deep-state] officials in the national security sphere should he win reelection in November, Axios reported Sunday. The president plans to fire Defense Secretary Mark Esper, CIA Director Gina Haspel and FBI Director Christopher Wray, two people familiar with his decision-making told the news outlet. White House officials declined to comment on personnel matters...News of Trump's latest possible targets for firing comes just days after The Washington Post reported that the president had recently discussed firing Wray in conversations with White House advisers. [It's about time!]