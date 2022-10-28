Trump to Hold Rallies in 4 States Ahead of Midterm Elections | 27 Oct 2022 | Former President Donald Trump is set to go on a rally blitz for candidates he has endorsed in at least four battleground states during the final days before the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Trump is scheduled to hold rallies in Iowa, Pennsylvania, Florida, and Ohio in the span of five days until the eve of the elections, according to separate press releases issued through the Save America political action committee on Oct. 26. The first stop is Sioux City, Iowa, on Nov. 3, when Trump is scheduled to "advance the MAGA agenda," referring to his campaign slogan, Make America Great Again, by campaigning for Republicans including Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), both seeking reelection to their current positions. Two days later, Trump will hold a rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, lining up behind state Sen. Doug Mastriano for governor and Mehmet Oz for Senate in the Commonwealth.