Trump impeachment defense says 'reportedly' is not evidence of anything | 13 Feb 2021 | Former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial defense lawyers on Friday argued that the Democratic case against him rests on "reported" allegations -- and that in a courtroom, he could not be convicted. Attorney David Schoen played for senators a montage of video clips of impeachment managers using the words "reportedly," "reported" and “reports" over and over to describe Trump's conduct relating to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, which they have accused him of inciting. "The House managers facing a significant lack of evidence turned often to press reports and rumors during these proceedings. Claims that would never meet the evidentiary standards of any court," Schoen said.