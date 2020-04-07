Trump Issues Executive Order to Rebuild Non-Confederate Monuments That Have Been Torn Down by Protesters | 04 July 2020 | Ahead of the Fourth of July weekend, President Donald Trump issued an executive order that would create a new national park to display statues and monuments dedicated to "American Heroes," including those that have been torn down by protesters in the past month. The order lists specific criteria and examples of either names of potential persons to be honored or events from which historically significant persons may be honored, such as the "discovery of America" or the "abolition of slavery." Neither the Confederacy nor the Civil War are mentioned in the order. In the past month, statues of George Washington, Christopher Columbus, and even Abraham Lincoln have been destroyed, as well as monuments dedicated to abolitionists and Africa-American soldiers. It is these statues and monuments Trump said he wanted to restore and preserve.