Trump Issues Order to End Investments in Chinese Military Companies | 12 Nov 2020 | President Donald Trump on Nov. 12 issued an executive order to stop investments in Chinese companies that are tied to China's military, citing threats to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States. The order came in response to rising concerns over pension and retirement fund flows into foreign companies that support China's totalitarian regime. It targets China's military companies, including those designated by the Pentagon in June and August of 2020. Beijing "is increasingly exploiting United States capital to resource and to enable the development and modernization of its military, intelligence, and other security apparatuses," the order states. The Chinese Communist Party, through its aggressive national strategy called "Military-Civil Fusion," uses Chinese companies to strengthen the People's Liberation Army (PLA).