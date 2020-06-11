Trump Jr. calls out 2024 GOP hopefuls for 'lack of action' | 05 Nov 2020 | President Trump's eldest son Donald Trump Jr. on Thursday called out potential 2024 Republican presidential hopefuls for not being supportive enough of his father as votes are counted across the country to determine a White House winner. Trump Jr., who is seen as a potential future political candidate, decried a "total lack of action" from those who may make a run in four years, as the current presidential race comes down to the wire in a handful of battleground states. "They have a perfect platform to show that they're willing & able to fight but they will cower to the media mob instead," Trump Jr. tweeted, adding that his father "will fight & they can watch as usual!" The president's other adult son, Eric Trump, also bemoaned what he viewed as a lack of GOP action to support his father, calling on Republicans to "have some backbone." "Fight against this fraud. Our voters will never forget you if your [sic] sheep!" he tweeted.