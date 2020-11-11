Trump Lawsuit Alleges Rampant Violations at Detroit Vote Counting Center | 11 Nov 2020 | President Donald Trump's reelection campaign sued Michigan in federal court late on Nov. 10, alleging pervasive violations of election laws at a vote-counting center in Detroit. The lawsuit is accompanied by 234 pages of sworn witness affidavits which describe how Republican poll challengers were prevented from having adequate access to observe the counting process in violation of Michigan's election code. The witnesses detail a battery of problems with the handling, processing, and counting of the votes, including instances in which election officials ignored their challenges.