Trump Lawyer: Judge Has Granted Access to Voting Machines in Michigan | 07 Dec 2020 | There's a lot of questions surrounding the accuracy of the Dominion voting machines. After weeks of fighting, a judge finally granted access to the tabulators in question. On December 6, lawyer Jenna Ellis told Fox News that the president's team has access to the machines. She said they're conducting forensic analysis and expected to have "the results in about 48 hours." The machines in question are in Antrim County... Judge Kevin Elsenheimer's order resulted from a lawsuit brought by a voter, not the Trump Campaign. William Bailey filed suit related to ballots damaged during a recount related to a marijuana proposal. Elsenheimer ordered the county to allow Bailey to take "forensic images" of 22 machines.