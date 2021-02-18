Trump Lawyer Says He Sent Children to Secret Location, Hired Armed Guards Over Threats | 17 Feb 2021 | An attorney who represented former President Donald Trump during his impeachment trial said he sent his children to a secret location and was forced to hire guards at his home and work, citing threats against him for defending the former president. Michael van der Veen told Newsmax on Monday, "I moved my children to a secretive location. We've hired armed guards to protect our places of living and working. And we're doing fine." ...The lawyer, who is based in Philadelphia, said that his home was vandalized with graffiti. Detective Scott Pezick of the West Whiteland Township Police Department confirmed the development on Feb. 12. Photos uploaded online showed "traitor" spray-painted on his property.