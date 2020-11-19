Trump Lawyer Sidney Powell: 'President Trump Won By a Landslide, We Are Going to Prove It' | 19 Nov 2020 | Trump campaign attorney Sidney Powell asserted during a Thursday press conference that President Donald Trump "won by a landslide," saying that their legal team will prove it. "We will not be intimidated. We are not going to back down. We are going to clean this mess up now. President Trump won by a landslide. We are going to prove it. And we are going to reclaim the United States of America for the people who vote for freedom," she said. "American patriots are fed up with the corruption from the local level to the highest level of our government," Powell added. Powell, who alleged a transnational conspiracy involving the "influence of communist money" from countries including Cuba, Venezuela, and "likely China" to overturn the presidential race via election software. The longtime lawyer, who represented Gen. Michael Flynn, then called on the Department of Justice to launch a criminal investigation.