Trump Lawyer Sidney Powell: 'We’re Getting Ready to Overturn Election Results in Multiple States' | 16 Nov 2020 | Former federal prosecutor Sidney Powell, a Trump campaign lawyer, suggested in a Sunday interview that the president's legal team is receiving a deluge of evidence concerning voter fraud and irregularities. "We're getting ready to overturn election results in multiple states," Powell said on Fox Business, adding that she has enough evidence of election fraud to launch a widespread criminal investigation. "I don't make comments without having the evidence to back it up." Powell claimed that elections software switched "millions of votes" from President Donald Trump to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. Powell is notably the counsel to former national security advisor Michael Flynn, engineering a stunning comeback with the Department of Justice moving to drop charges. Powell said a whistleblower has come forward alleging that the voting software was designed to "rig elections."