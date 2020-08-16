Trump: 'A lot of people' think Edward Snowden 'not being treated fairly' | 13 Aug 2020 | President Trump polled his aides on Thursday about whether he should let anti-surveillance whistleblower and "leaker" Edward Snowden return to the US from Russia without going to prison, saying he was open to it. "There are a lot of people that think that he is not being treated fairly. I mean, I hear that," Trump told The Post in an exclusive interview in the Oval Office, before soliciting views from his staff. Trump commented on Snowden for the first time as president after accusing former President Barack Obama of spying on his 2016 campaign. "When you look at [former FBI Director James] Comey and [former FBI Deputy Director Andrew] McCabe, and [former CIA Director John] Brennan -- and, excuse me, the man that sat at this desk, President Obama, got caught spying on my campaign with [former Vice President Joe] Biden. Biden and Obama, and they got caught spying on the campaign," Trump said.