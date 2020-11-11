Trump loyalists elevated to powerful roles at the Pentagon after firing of Defense Secretary Esper | 10 Nov 2020 | The Pentagon on Tuesday elevated three Trump loyalists to powerful positions a day after the termination of Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and following the resignations of multiple senior officials in the Defense Department. The latest revelation comes as President Donald Trump has rejected the [partial] results of last week's election. In a lengthy statement released Tuesday afternoon, the Pentagon said that Anthony Tata, Ezra Cohen-Watnick and Kash Patel had been promoted to key roles. Tata is now working as the senior official performing the duties of the undersecretary of Defense for policy, following James Anderson's resignation.