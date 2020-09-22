Trump meets with potential Supreme Court pick Amy Coney Barrett at White House | 21 Sept 2020 | Judge Amy Coney Barrett, who has emerged as a favorite to be nominated for the vacant Supreme Court seat, met Monday at the White House with President Trump, according to a person familiar with the selection process. Barrett's meeting with Trump further cements her status as one of the front-runners to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Friday of pancreatic cancer. The meeting took place Monday afternoon before Trump left for a campaign trip to Ohio. The president told reporters he was considering five women for Ginsburg's seat. But sources familiar with the process say Barrett and Barbara Lagoa are the two judges being seriously considered.