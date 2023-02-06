Trump mocks Chris Christie's expected 2024 campaign launch: 'He's polling at zero' | 1 June 2023 | Former President Donald Trump took a not-so-subtle swing at former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie on Thursday, mocking his expected entry into the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination by pointing to his dismal approval rating while governor. During a Fox News Town Hall in Iowa, the location of the first contest in the presidential primaries, Trump questioned why Republicans like Christie continued to jump into the already crowded field of candidates seeking to challenge his front-runner status. "I don't know why people are doing it. They're at one percent. Some are at zero," Trump told Fox News's Sean Hannity. "I hear Chris Christie's coming in. He's at -- he was at 6% in New Jersey, which is -- I love New Jersey, but 6% approval rating in New Jersey. What's the purpose? And he's polling at zero."