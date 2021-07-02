Trump Mulling Whether to Launch Own Social Media Platform, Says Jason Miller | 07 Feb 2021 | Senior adviser to former President Donald Trump, Jason Miller, said on Saturday that Trump is deciding how he will reemerge on social media, including considering whether to create his own platform. "I would expect that we will see the president reemerge on social media," Miller told Breitbart News Saturday on SiriusXM 125. "Whether that's joining an existing platform or creating his new platform, there are a number of different options and a number of different meetings that they've been having on that front. Nothing is imminent on that." When pressed for more information about Trump's social media plans, Miller said "all options are on the table."