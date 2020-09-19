Trump to nominate successor to Ginsburg 'without delay' --President signals he will swiftly move to secure third appointment to US Supreme Court | 19 Sept 2020 | President Donald Trump has vowed to push ahead with a Supreme Court nomination "without delay" following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday night. The US president tweeted on Saturday that he considered it an "obligation" to put forward a nominee, who if confirmed would tilt the balance of the court decisively towards the conservatives. Mr Trump tweeted: "We [Republicans] were put in this position of power and importance to make decisions for the people who so proudly elected us, the most important of which has long been considered to be the selection of United States Supreme Court Justices. We have this obligation, without delay!" ...The Republicans hold a 53-47 majority in the Senate and need a simple majority to secure a Supreme Court appointment. Mike Pence, the vice-president, would vote to break the deadlock in the event of a tie.