Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Australian Law Professors for Doctrine Against Endless Wars | 29 Sept 2020 | On Monday President Donald Trump was nominated for the third time this year for a 2021 Noble Peace Prize. The nomination came courtesy of Australian law professors praising the "Trump Doctrine" against endless wars. While speaking with Sky News in Australia, law professor David Flint explained why he decided to nominate Trump. "The Trump Doctrine is something extraordinary, as so many things that Donald Trump does. He is guided by two things, which seem to be absent from so many politicians. He has firstly common sense and he is only guided by a national interest, and therefore, in our circumstances, an interest in the Western alliance," Flint said. "What he has done with the Trump Doctrine is that he has decided that he would no longer have America involved in endless wars, wars which achieve nothing, but the killing of thousands of young Americans and enormous debts imposed on America." During his interview with Sky News, Flint also spoke about the recent peace deal announced by Trump between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), making the latter the third Arab country to make peace with the Jewish nation.