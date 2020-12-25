Trump Officially Pardons Former Campaign Aide George Papadopoulos, 14 Others | 22 Dec 2020 | President Donald Trump on Dec. 22 pardoned George Papadopoulos, his former campaign aide who pleaded guilty as part of the probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. In a wave of pre-Christmas pardons, the president pardoned Papadopoulos, 33, as well as 14 others, including several former GOP congressmen. The White House said in a statement that the president was granting full pardons to 15 people and commuted part or all of the sentences of five others. Alex van der Zwaan, 36, a Belgian-born Dutch national, was one of the 15 granted a full pardon by Trump. He was sentenced to 30 days in prison in April 2018 for lying to special counsel Robert Mueller's investigators about contacts with an official in the president's 2016 campaign. Others pardoned include former Republican Reps. Duncan Hunter of California and Chris Collins of New York and four former Blackwater contractors convicted in the deaths of Iraqi civilians in Nisour Square in Baghdad, including Nicholas Slatten, a former contractor for the company.