Trump officials preparing to move forward with major step to lower Medicare drug prices | 16 Nov 2020 | The Trump administration is preparing to move forward with a major proposal to lower drug prices and rule-making could come as soon as this week, according to people familiar with the effort. The move, fiercely opposed by the pharmaceutical industry, would implement President Trump's "most favored nation" proposal and lower certain Medicare drug prices to match prices in other wealthy countries. Trump issued an executive order in September calling for steps to that effect, but it was unclear whether the administration would still go forward with implementing the proposal, especially given the election and a coming change in administration.