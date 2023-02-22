Trump orders Big Macs for East Palestine first responders after delivering 13 pallets of food and Trump Water to families 'betrayed' by Biden after toxic train disaster --Trump praised the courage of local workers and law enforcement --He brought truckloads of water for the residents reeling from the derailment | 22 Feb 2023 | Donald Trump told residents of East Palestine they are victims of "betrayal" by Joe Biden and the federal government, and said his visit finally sparked them to act during a tour of the toxic train derailment site on Wednesday. The former president greeted crowds furious at the lack of action from the White House, 19 days after the disaster in Ohio, and brought in thousands of bottles of his own water, cleaning supplies and canned food. He then stopped at a local McDonald's where he ordered Big Macs for first responders and members of his team, and handed out signed MAGA hats to the customers. "I know this menu better than you do. I probably know it better than anybody in here," he told the server... Hundreds of people lined the streets waving MAGA flags and chanting "no more Joe" to greet Trump after he landed in the community on his renovated Trump Force One jet.