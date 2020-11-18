Trump orders Pentagon to pull 2,500 troops from Afghanistan and Iraq | 17 Nov 2020 | President Trump has ordered the Pentagon to pull 2,500 U.S. troops from Afghanistan and Iraq by mid-January, acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller announced Tuesday. The Defense Department will cut the number of troops in Afghanistan from 4,500 to 2,500 and the number of forces in Iraq from 3,000 to 2,500 by Jan. 15, days before Trump [may] leave office. "I am formally announcing that we will implement President Trump's orders to continue our repositioning of forces" from Afghanistan and Iraq, Miller told reporters at the Pentagon.