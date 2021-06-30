Trump Organization and CFO expected to be charged Thursday in New York tax probe | 30 June 2021 | New York prosecutors are expected to charge the Trump Organization and its longtime chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg with tax-related crimes on Thursday, two sources familiar with the matter told CBS News. The grand jury indictment would be the first stemming from a years-long probe by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office into former President Donald Trump's company. Ronald Fischetti, a lawyer representing Mr. Trump, told CBS News on Tuesday that he does not foresee charges against the former president himself.