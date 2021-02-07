Trump Organization: Top executive charged with tax crimes | 1 July 2021 | Former US President Donald Trump's company and its finance chief have been charged with tax-related crimes. Allen Weisselberg, 73, turned himself in to New York authorities on Thursday. He was later charged with concealing $1.7m (£1.2m) worth of income. Prosecutors say the 15-year-long scheme helped executives evade taxes by giving benefits, such as rent and school fees, that were hidden from the authorities. Lawyers for the firm and Mr Weisselberg have pleaded not guilty to tax fraud.