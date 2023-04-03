Trump overwhelmingly wins CPAC's Republican primary straw poll with DeSantis coming in a distant second --Trump received 60% support while DeSantis came in at 20% in the conservative conference's straw poll | 4 March 2023 | Former President Donald Trump topped the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) straw poll for the 2024 GOP nomination by a wide margin at the conservative conference Saturday. Trump won 62% support in the poll, which was released shortly before he was scheduled to speak to the crowd gathered at the Gaylord in Fort Washington, Maryland. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis came in as second choice with 20% support. The third-place pick at 5% support was long-shot GOP candidate Perry Johnson, a businessman who attempted to run for governor in Michigan but was blocked from participating in the Republican primary. [Exaclty. No neocon deep-state dirt-bags made the cut, like Nikki Haley.]