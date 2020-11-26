Trump pardons former national security advisor Michael Flynn | 25 Nov 2020 | President Trump pardoned Michael Flynn, his first national security advisor, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russian officials -- the first of several clemency actions Trump is expected to take before he leaves office on Jan. 20. "It is my Great Honor to announce that General Michael T. Flynn has been granted a Full Pardon. Congratulations to @GenFlynn and his wonderful family, I know you will now have a truly fantastic Thanksgiving!" Trump tweeted Wednesday. The president has consistently argued that his 2016 presidential victory was undermined by the FBI's investigation into whether his campaign colluded with the Kremlin. He is also reportedly weighing pardoning former campaign official Paul Manafort. Trump already commuted the sentence of longtime political operative and confidante Roger Stone.