Truer words never spoken: Trump: Pentagon Leaders Want War to Keep Contractors 'Happy' | 07 Sept 2020 | President Donald Trump said Monday that top Defense Department leaders want to keep waging wars in order to keep defense contractors "happy." At a White House news conference Monday, Trump repeated his claim that the story [source-less story alleging Trump made disparaging comments about U.S. troops] was a "hoax" and said: "I'm not saying the military's in love with me. The soldiers are." However, he added, "The top people in the Pentagon probably aren't because they want to do nothing but fight wars so all of those wonderful companies that make the bombs and make the planes and make everything else stay happy." ...Defense Secretary Mark Esper, whom Trump appointed, was defense contractor Raytheon Co.'s chief Washington lobbyist before he became Army secretary in 2017.