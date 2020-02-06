Trump plans to use active-duty military forces to deal with growing protests | 01 June 2020 | President Donald Trump on Monday promised to mobilize active-duty military assets to deal with growing nationwide protests, with or without the consent of local officials. "Today I have strongly recommended to every governor to deploy the National Guard in sufficient numbers that we dominate the streets," Trump said in a national address from the White House's Rose Garden. "Mayors and governors must establish an overwhelming law enforcement presence until the violence has been quelled. If a city or state refuses to take the actions that are necessary to defend the life and property of their residents, then I will deploy the United States military and quickly solve the problem for them." Units from the 82nd Airborne Division's Immediate Response Force, normally stationed at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, are also expected to deploy to Washington on Tuesday, according to three Defense Department officials who all spoke with the Associated Press on condition of anonymity.