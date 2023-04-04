Trump Pleads Not Guilty to 34-Count Indictment | 4 April 2023 | Donald Trump, former president and frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, pleaded not guilty in New York on April 4 to an unprecedented indictment brought by the Manhattan district attorney. News of the historic indictment on March 30 set off several days of media mania which culminated on Tuesday in coverage of Trump's motorcade ride through his beloved hometown en route to voluntarily surrender himself at the offices of New York County District Attorney Alvin Bragg and hear his charges at the New York Supreme Court. In a return to the saga which began shortly after he won the 2016 election, the district attorney charged Trump with 34 counts of falsifying business records in connection to a payment for a non-disclosure agreement signed by adult entertainment actress Stormy Daniels and Trump's then-attorney, Michael Cohen.