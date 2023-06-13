Breaking: Trump pleads not guilty to classified documents charges --'We most certainly enter a plea of not guilty' | 13 June 2023 | Former President Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to 37 charges related to alleged mishandling of classified documents. Trump's lawyers asked for a jury trial during the former president's arraignment Tuesday at a federal courthouse in Miami. "We most certainly enter a plea of not guilty," Trump attorney Todd Blanche told the judge. Before the arraignment, deputy marshals booked the former president and took electronic copies of his fingerprints. They did not to take a mugshot of Trump since he is easily recognizable. The booking process took about 10 minutes. Trump's aide and co-defendant, Walt Nauta, was also arrested, fingerprinted and processed.