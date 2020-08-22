Trump poised to block controversial Pebble Mine project in Alaska - report | 22 Aug 2020 | The Trump administration is poised to block the proposed Pebble Mine in Alaska early next week, marking a surprising change of course, sources familiar with the plans told Politico. The proposed project is controversial because of its proximity to the Bristol Bay area, the world's largest commercial sockeye salmon-producing region. Democratic lawmakers on the House Oversight and Reform Committee have raised concerns about the administration's moves to advance the Pebble Mine. President Trump has faced pressure to block the mine, including from GOP megadonor Andy Sabin, who told Politico he's "fairly certain" the project will be nixed. The president's son Donald Trump Jr., has recently come out against the Pebble Mine as well, citing concerns about the proximity to Bristol Bay. [Excellent! While you're at it, Mr. President, block drilling in the ANWR - home to the polar bears!]