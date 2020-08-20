Trump praises QAnon supporters: They 'love our country' | 19 Aug 2020 | President Trump on Wednesday offered measured praise for followers of the QAnon theory, saying he's not very familiar with the movement but that he believes its subscribers "love our country." In his most extensive comments about the conspiracy theory to date, Trump repeatedly said he was not well versed in QAnon, but painted its supporters in a positive light. "I don't know much about the movement other than I understand they like me very much, which I appreciate. But I don't know much about the movement," he said at a press briefing... A reporter attempted to explain to the president that QAnon is a conspiracy [sic] theory that posits that Trump and his allies are working together to expose and arrest an underground cabal of global elites who control the government and run child sex trafficking rings. "Well, I haven't heard that, but is that supposed to be a bad thing or a good thing?" Trump replied. "If I can help save the world from problems, I'm willing to do it. I'm willing to put myself out there."