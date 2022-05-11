Trump preparing post-midterm campaign announcement - report | 4 Nov 2022 | Former President Donald Trump's advisers are reportedly eyeing a Nov. 14 announcement of a comeback campaign to return to the White House in 2024. Citing "three sources familiar with the sensitive discussions," Axios reported that the former president is hoping to capitalize on likely Republican gains in the midterms and build momentum for his own presidential race. Republicans are widely expected to the win the House of Representatives and are increasingly favored to win the Senate among election forecasters. Trump is currently facing several state, local and federal investigations over a host of issues, including his efforts to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election [coup] and his handling of classified materials.