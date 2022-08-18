Trump is privately pushing the theory the attack on an Ohio FBI office by a Trump supporter was a false flag, report says | 17 Aug 2022 | Former President Donald Trump is suggesting to those around him that one of his supporters who was shot dead attempting to breach an FBI building was actually part of a false flag operation, Rolling Stone reported. Trump has been publicly silent about the armed man who, on August 11, tried to enter the FBI office near Cincinnati, Ohio, prompting a standoff with police in which he was killed. Ricky Shiffer had been on the agency's radar for months over potential involvement in the Capitol riot, The New York Times reported. Posts from a Truth Social account in his name expressed fury at the agency after it raided Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, and described his attention to attack the FBI.