Trump Promises 'Orderly Transition' After Biden Certified as President-Elect | 07 Jan 2021 | President Donald Trump early Jan. 7 promised there would be an orderly transition on Jan. 20, while vowing to continue to fight to better America. "Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th. I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted," Trump said in a statement. "While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it's only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again!" Congress certified Joe Biden as president-elect around 3:45 a.m.